LIFX’s Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulb falls to $25, more from $18 (Save up to 28%)

Amazon currently offers the LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit LED Bulb for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $30 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since November and marks one of the best prices to date. LIFX’s A19 Mini Day and Dusk bulbs elevate your space with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant alongside a hub-less design that connects right to your Wi-Fi. And living up to the Day and Dusk part of their name, these bulbs provide a range of lighting temperatures on top of the dimming features. Over 6,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the LIFX Mini White A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $18.30. Down from $25, you’re saving 28% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over three months. While you’ll find all of the same voice assistant integrations as with the lead deal, this more affordable bulb ditches the adjustable lighting temperatures found above in favor of a dimmable white output. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Then once your light bulb situation is taken care of, go swing by our smart home guide for more price cuts. Today has already had notable discounts go live on Google’s Nest Audio speaker at $80 which is joined by ongoing fingerprint-enabled Lockly smart deadbolt deals from $198.

LIFX Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!