Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming mouse pad at under $8.50 on Amazon

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code NN5YVFFS at checkout. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re wanting to keep the surface of your desk, as well as your peripherals protected during gameplay, this is a great way to do that. Often, your mouse will actually track better and more accurately if it’s on a pad instead of your desk’s surface. Sometimes, if you have a glass desk, the mouse won’t even track at all. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash by downsizing your mousepad. The VicTsing Mouse Pad is a great choice. It measures around 10- by 8-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. However, this is perfect for more compact desk setups or if you just want a pad underneath your mouse and not the rest of your gear. At just $6, it’s hard to pass up this budget-focused alternative.

Speaking of keyboards and mice, it might be time to upgrade the rest of your peripherals. Right now, Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard is a great choice at $120. This is 25% off its normal going rate and will become the central part of your gaming setup with its unique design.

PECHAM XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more. It offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk.

Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. The mouse pad offers a smooth tracking surface for your mouse.

Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Heavy duty rubber base prevents it from sliding around on the desk while using it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!