Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming mouse pad at under $8.50 on Amazon

-
PECHAM
30% off $8.50

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code NN5YVFFS at checkout. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re wanting to keep the surface of your desk, as well as your peripherals protected during gameplay, this is a great way to do that. Often, your mouse will actually track better and more accurately if it’s on a pad instead of your desk’s surface. Sometimes, if you have a glass desk, the mouse won’t even track at all. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash by downsizing your mousepad. The VicTsing Mouse Pad is a great choice. It measures around 10- by 8-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. However, this is perfect for more compact desk setups or if you just want a pad underneath your mouse and not the rest of your gear. At just $6, it’s hard to pass up this budget-focused alternative.

Speaking of keyboards and mice, it might be time to upgrade the rest of your peripherals. Right now, Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard is a great choice at $120. This is 25% off its normal going rate and will become the central part of your gaming setup with its unique design.

PECHAM XXXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more. It offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk.
  • Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. The mouse pad offers a smooth tracking surface for your mouse.
  • Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Heavy duty rubber base prevents it from sliding around on the desk while using it.

