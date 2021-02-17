Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $120 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Alienware AW510K Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $119.98 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen since December, and is one of the best to date overall. Alienware’s gaming keyboard packs a low-profile design centered around Cherry MX switches and an aluminum construction. AlienFX provides per-key RGB backlighting that pops out from the sleek white design. Plus, there’s also a USB passthrough port and dedicated audio controls with sound roller. Over 565 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those in the market for an even more low-profile gaming peripheral will want to check out this Cooler Master SK630 Keyboard at $100 instead. You’re ditching the Alienware branding by going with this more affordable alternative, but will also benefit from a compact 60% layout, brushed aluminum design, and much of the same Cherry MX clickiness.

And if you’re in the market for a machine to completely refresh the battlestation, we just saw a series of gaming PCs go on sale from $599. With various offerings from Dell, Gateway, and even Alienware, there is bound to be an option ideal for your setup. And then don’t forget that our PC gaming guide is also a notable resource for decking our your gaming rig or work from home setup without having to pay full price, as well.

Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation low-profile Cherry MX keys for better control with quick and smooth triggering. Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16 8 million colors per Key. Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design. Fully programmable keys for macros and key assignment with N-key rollover.

