Merrell shoes currently up to 75% off from just $20 at Hautelook: Boots, hiking shoes, more

For three days only, Hautelook’s Merrell Flash Sale offers up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. For men, the Ontario Mid Hiking Shoes are currently marked down to $60, which is $90 off the original rate. These shoes are great for the spring hiking season and they’re lightweight to add convienience. They’re cushioned to add comfort and the waterproof material is also great in case you run into showers. Best of all, hiking boots are also a very stylish shoe to wear for this season and it looks nice with jeans or khaki pants alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Flash Sale that's offering an extra 20% off sale styles including boots, slippers, and more.

