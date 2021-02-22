Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup returns to all-time lows at up to $200 off

Amazon is now discounting the new Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup headlined by the unlocked S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,200, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time on sale.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. On top of 128GB of storage, there’s also 12GB of RAM and a quad-sensor camera system. Plus, there’s S Pen support here to complete the package. As a #1 new release, ratings are still rolling in. But you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look before checking out the other Galaxy S21 deals below.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB smartphone for $799.99. Down from $1,000, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer returning to the all-time low for only the second time. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. As a #1 new release, you can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

And wrapping up today, you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S21 marked down to $699.99, with today’s offer saving you $100 from the usual $800 going rate, matching our previous mention for the all-time low, and marking only the second notable discount. Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, as well as a similar triple camera setup as with the S21+. You’ll find the same #1 new release status as the other handsets, as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. Video recording can reach up to 8K resolution, and with 8K Video Snap, specific memories can be plucked out as 33MP hi-res stills. With support for an (optional) S Pen, you can precisely edit the footage, annotate, draw, and more.

