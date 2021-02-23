FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts iconic movie collections to $20 or less: John Wick, Hunger Games, more

Apple is back today with a new collection of movie deals headlined by a collection of iconic film bundles. With everything from iconic action movies, drama, family-friendly flicks and more, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with various collections for $20 or less. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotion.

Apple starts the week with iconic film bundles:

Throughout all of this week’s deals, you’ll find a number of film bundles on sale today for $20 of less. With two or more movies included in each collection, these are some of the best prices we’ve seen to date, with today’s sale making it a great time to expand your digital library with all of the titles in these iconic franchises. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the dramady deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Broken Hearts Gallery‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released romantic comedy.

