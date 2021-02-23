FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufyCam’s 2C Pro Cameras sport HomeKit Secure Video from $97 (Save 25%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufyHome via Amazon offers its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Camera Security Kit for $239.99 shipped. Down from the usual $320 going rate, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $16 and marking a new all-time low. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 235 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, eufyHome’s official Amazon store has the eufyCam 2C Pro Add-On Camera for $97.49. Down from its $130 going rate, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Whether you already have an existing eufyCam 2C Pro kit to upgrade or just want need more coverage than the lead deal can offer, this is a great addition. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Then go check out all of the other offers live in this week’s most recent Anker sale at Amazon. Prices start at $13 and deliver discounts on everything from iPhone accessories to projectors and more. Or just head by our smart home guide for even more ways to surveil your property.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

