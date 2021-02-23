Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upgrade your patio at $371

Amazon is offering the Stiga XTR Series Table Tennis Table for $371.10 shipped. Normally retailing for $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a ping-pong fan, this table is perfect for you. It’s durable and rated to be used both indoor and out, thanks to its all-weather performance build. It comes 95% assembled, allowing for a “10 minute QuickPlay setup.” When you’re done, it folds up and is ultra-compact, making it super easy to store out of the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Since you’re essentially saving $130 from its normal going rate here, why not put a bit of that spare cash to use? The JP WinLook Ping Pong Paddle Set is available on Amazon for $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This gives you an additional four paddles, a carrying case, and eight more ping-pong balls. Plus, for just $12 Prime shipped more, you can pick up an additional 60 ping-pong balls and be sure you never run out.

If it’s still too cold to head outside and play, Sony has you covered. The company relaunched its COVID-19 Play At Home program today, offering Ratchet & Clank for free and much more. This is, obviously, locked to PlayStation, so if you have a different console you’ll want to check out our apps and games guide for other great deals.

More about Stiga’s Table Tennis Table:

PERFECT ADDITION TO ANY OUTDOOR PATIO SET – Durable outdoor table tennis table perfect for the patio or garage

BUILT TO LAST – Specifically designed and manufactured to withstand the elements.

ALL-WEATHER PERFORMANCE – Aluminum composite top offers great playability with all-weather performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!