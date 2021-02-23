Sony has announced that its Play At Home program will once again kick off next month with free PlayStation games and more. The Play At Home initiative launched last April in support of folks stuck at home due to COVID-19, and as most of us continue to social distance, it is once again planning a slew of free content to help out. According to today’s PlayStation Blog update, the festivities will start at the beginning of next month with free PlayStation games (Ratchet & Clank will be first). Head below for more details.

Play At Home – FREE PlayStation games and more

Last year’s free PlayStation games included Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, but this year, Sony said it is taking things next level with a series of freebies and promotions:

…we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers…This year, we wanted to go further. So we’ve designed a series of free games and entertainment offers for our PlayStation community to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable.

Ratchet & Clank for FREE

This 2021 Play At Home schedule starts on March 1 and will run through until June. While details on everything that will be up for grabs are thin at this point, we do know what will be first: PlayStation and Insomniac Games will offer a digital version of Ratchet & Clank on PS4 (2016) available as a free download for a limited time on PSN starting on March 1. This freebie will only be available until March 31, but if you download it before then, “it will be yours to keep.”

That’s all we know so far on the free PlayStation games, but Sony did also detail one of the first promotions, which hits on March 25, 2021:

Our friends at Funimation (a joint venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex of Japan) are kicking in a very special offer: extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in the countries they are available. Funimation is an anime-focused subscription service and Wakanim is Funimation’s European division. While there will be additional details to follow, this offer is only available to our community who sign up for and download the Funimation (in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand) or Wakanim apps (in most of Western and Northern Europe) starting on March 25 for a limited time.

Here’s to hoping the run of free games continues through until June, but it does sound like that will the case at this point. Considering Ratchet & Clank will be available for free all month long, it stands to reason we are in for one free game a month until June, leaving us with a potential total of four between now and the end of the latest Play At Home initiative.

