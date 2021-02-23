FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 20% off Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, more

-
Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric lawn mowers and other tools. Free shipping is available for all with curbside pickup available in most cases, as well. Our top pick is the Greenworks 60V 21-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $499. Down from its $600 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $101 in savings, is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked, and marks a new low. This cordless lawn mower expands on the 60V Greenworks ecosystem and includes a pair of batteries alongside a charger. Features here include a 21-inch cutting deck, self-propelled features, and various bagging configurations, all without oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 485 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Greenworks deals:

Then be sure to go check out all of the markdowns right here for additional ways to prep for spring and upgrade your outdoor tool arsenal. Our Green Deals guide is also packed with some other price cuts to consider, including Sun Joe’s powerful 2800PSI electric pressure washer at $170.

Greenworks 60V Electric Lawn Mower features:

Keep your lawn looking pristine with the Greenworks 60-Volt 21 in. Brushless 3-in-1 Lawn Mower. This efficient cordless battery platform gives you all the power you need to tackle your yard. Kick gas to the curb this spring and go green with no fumes, no mixing, no maintenance and no pull cords. Let Greenworks help you take the work out of yard work.

