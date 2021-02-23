Stardew Valley is a popular game across multiple platforms, be it PC, Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, or even mobile. Well, it just landed on a brand-new platform that nobody really expected: your table. That’s right, Stardew Valley is now available as a board game, which is something that nobody really thought (or expected) to happen. What does the board game entail? Keep reading to find out more about Stardew Valley: The Board Game.

Ever wanted to build your own village on your dining room table?

The team behind Stardew Valley said that they’ve been working with board game designer Cole Medeiros to build this game for the past 2.5 years, which is quite the endeavor. It’s their first merchandise product, and looks quite well-done if you ask me. It “captures the essence of Stardew Valley” according to the developers. Essentially, it’ll have just about every aspect of the video game, including villagers, crops, animals, fishing, foraging, mining, and more.

Fun for the whole family

Stardew Valley: The Board Game is built for 1- to 4-players and is geared toward people ages 13 and older. Playing through the full year in the board game (which is essentially the standard experience) should take around 45 minutes per player. This, of course, is adjustable depending on if you want a shorter game or not.

You’ll track time through the Season Deck. Each round you’ll draw a Season card, which tracks the weeks of the year, showing you the weather and different kinds of events as time goes on. As you play, you’ll advance your starting tool, gain new skills, find items, and gather resources. Honestly, the game looks quite interesting and very fun.

Be ready for an in-depth experience

The developer said that the game was built to have some depth and complexity. While it might be easy to play once you learn the rules, this isn’t a “short, casual game” as they put it. You’ll need to set aside a good bit of time to learn the ins and outs of how to play Stardew Valley: The Board Game before it becomes a super fun Friday night tradition. In fact, they’ve published the rulebook online so you can start going over things before the game even arrives.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase Stardew Valley: The Board Game for $55 directly from the developer. Right now, the game is shipping to the USA only, so do keep that in mind.

