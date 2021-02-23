Save as much as $300 on WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS with up to 20TB of storage from $350

Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off WD’s My Cloud Pro Series PR4100 NAS starting at $424.99 shipped. Headlining here is the 16TB version at $995.95. Down from its $1,100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $105 discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in months. Centered around a 4-bay design, the My Cloud Pro NAS is powered by a 1.6GHz processor that can handle Plex transcoding and much more. The included 16TB of storage can be upgraded down the line with other 3.5-inch hard drives, which makes this a great option for future-proofing your setup. Alongside two Ethernet ports, there’s a USB 3.0 slot with one-touch file copying functionality. There’s also more customizable RAID settings thanks to the four drives and a built-in LCD display for monitoring stats. Over 335 customers have left a 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

You’ll also find that the more entry-level WD My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 NAS lineup is on sale from $349.99. With as much as $176 in savings here, these are some of the best prices to date and the lowest in over three months. These 2-bay NAS come outfitted with as much as 20TB of storage and deliver the same performance as the lead deal, just without the extra hard drive bays or added assurance from the more flexible RAID settings. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 215 customers.

While you’re overhauling the backup and media server aspect of your network, it might very well be time to do the same for your actual router. Right now, you can save $100 on NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem systems, delivering some of the best prices to date from $400 on these hybrid network upgrades.

WD My Cloud Pro NAS features:

With space to keep virtually everything, the My Cloud Pro Series offers your creative team the network storage to edit, save and share production files from anywhere with an internet connection. Compatible with both Mac and PC, you’re able to keep your media protected and organized in one place to streamline your creative workflow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!