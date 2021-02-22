FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem systems on sale from $400 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem system for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $500 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Serving as a notable all-in-one upgrade to your setup, you’ll be able to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that’s backed by a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem. It provides up to 5,000-square feet of space as well as 4.2Gb/s speeds. Plus, by replacing your rental unit with this Comcast-approved modem, you’ll be able to save upwards of $168 per year. Over 125 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Also on sale, you can score the single node NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router and Cable Modem for $399.99. Down from $450, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This offering delivers much of the same 2-in-1 functionality as noted above, but without the added mesh satellite, dropping the overall range down to 2,500-square feet. But if that’s enough for your home, this is a more affordable solution than the more expansive coverage found above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We’re also still seeing a pair of TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers on sale from $72, as well. These aren’t quite as capable as the discounted Orbi models today, but will get you in the 802.11ax game for less while pocketing as much as 30% in savings.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Orbi whole home WiFi system comes with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and provides a robust smart home experience. Enjoy WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief with the perk of automatic firmware updates and save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

