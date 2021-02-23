iPhone XR can be yours for $330 in certified refurbished condition, today only

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB for $329.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $749, over at Apple you’ll currently pay $499 for an unlocked model with today’s price cut matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just twice before.

iPhone XR delivers a solid device for giving a family member their first smartphone thanks to a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with water-resistance up to 1-meter. Alongside Face ID, you’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras around back with wireless charging to complete the package. There’s also a 90-day warranted included here, as well. Head below for more.

Put a potion of your savings to work and pick up Apple’s official iPhone XR Clear case for $39 at Amazon. Alongside the premium build here, this clear case will keep your handset safe from scratches and the like with a slim design that’ll still show off the iPhone XR’s design. Or if you’re in looking for something that offers a bit more protection, Spigen’s Tough Armor Case will surely fit the bill at $17.

Don’t forget that you can also score a notable price cut on the latest iPhone SE right now, as well. Those willing to go the contract route can grab it for free, while ditching the plan means you can grab a pre-paid model for $250. Then go check out all of the other deals in our Apple guide, as well.

iPhone XR features:

iPhone XR features the most advanced LCD in a smartphone – a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with industry-leading color accuracy and an innovative backlight design that allows the screen to stretch into the corners. Six stunning new finishes. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP camera system with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance. And iOS 12 – the most advanced mobile operating system in the world – with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

