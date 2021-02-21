iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone SE for FREE when you add a new line on an Unlimited Plan for 24-months. Shipping is free for all. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best value to date. Those who’d rather avoid going the route of a 24-month plan can currently score a pre-paid iPhone SE for $249.99 from Cricket Wireless, marking the best we’ve seen in several months.

As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Whether you’re picking up the iPhone SE for yourself, or as a family member’s first device, using a little of your savings on a case can go a long way. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case will only set you back $13 at Amazon and provides some added protection. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can match whichever style of SE you fancy, as well.

Then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best price cuts on Macs, iPads, and more. We’re currently still seeing a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $16, not to mention, the latest 256GB iPad Air at an Amazon low of $50 off.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

