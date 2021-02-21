FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

-
AppleiPhoneVerizon
Reg. $399 FREE

Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone SE for FREE when you add a new line on an Unlimited Plan for 24-months. Shipping is free for all. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best value to date. Those who’d rather avoid going the route of a 24-month plan can currently score a pre-paid iPhone SE for $249.99 from Cricket Wireless, marking the best we’ve seen in several months.

As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Whether you’re picking up the iPhone SE for yourself, or as a family member’s first device, using a little of your savings on a case can go a long way. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case will only set you back $13 at Amazon and provides some added protection. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can match whichever style of SE you fancy, as well.

Then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best price cuts on Macs, iPads, and more. We’re currently still seeing a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $16, not to mention, the latest 256GB iPad Air at an Amazon low of $50 off.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max ...
Apple launches TV show sale from $5: Mad Men, Downton A...
Save $50 on Apple’s latest 256GB iPad Air at an A...
Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models at Verizon
Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini falls to new all-time low...
New customers can sign-up for 6-months of Apple News+ f...
Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are now up to 33...
Upgrade to Apple’s latest iPad Pro models from $7...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models at Verizon

$640 off Learn More
Shop now

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $16

From $16 Learn More
25% off

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $597 (Up to $500 off)

From $597 Learn More
Save 30%

Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale from $72 (Save up to 30%)

From $72 Learn More
23% off

Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more from $14 (Save up to 23%)

From $14 Learn More
$500 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra sees $500 discount down to new all-time low

$800 Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

Learn More