Amazon’s premium Wall-Mount Paper Towel Holder strikes $16.50 (Save 22%)

-
22% off $16.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder for $16.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This wall-mountable paper towel holder is comprised of metal, giving it a premium look that’s able to easily uplift the look of your space while simultaneously bolstering functionality. Amazon touts that a “ridged interior spindle provides extra traction for tearing off individual sheets.” Decorative finials on both ends deliver a stylish touch while also preventing the roll from accidentally sliding off. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forego premium aesthetics in favor of savings with Spectrum’s plastic alternative at $8. It wields a simple design that aims to preserve space. As with the deal above, this is also a wall-mounting solution, helping keep surface space free of clutter. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by more than 5,700 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and if you’re in need of a new vacuum cleaner, we’ve got a nice roundup from a couple days back that’s worth checking out. Leading the pack is Dyson’s refurbished Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vac at $300. This offering originally sold for $700, allowing you to cash in on up to $400 in savings. Need something more affordable? Peruse the rest of the list to find options priced from $20.

Amazon Basics Paper Towel Holder features:

  • Wall-mountable metal paper towel holder use in kitchens, bathrooms, workspaces, and more
  • Ridged interior spindle provides extra traction for tearing off individual sheets
  • Easy to load and use; slip roll through open end for immediate access
  • Sleek finish adds a modern look that fits in easily with existing decor and appliances

