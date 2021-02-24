Amazon refurb iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vacs now down at $300 (Orig. $600)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robots for $299.99 shipped. Originally $600 with the Amazon renewed models usually fetching $400, you’re saving $300 off the MSRP and $100 off the typical renewed listing. Today’s offer is matching our previous Amazon price and the lowest we can find. Featuring iAdapt 2.0 navigation with vSLAM technology, this model will map out your space to “clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture.” It can handle hard floor and carpets with dual surface rubber brushes and a filter that traps “99% of cat and dog allergens.” Other features include Alexa support via compatible devices, smartphone control, and auto-return charging to the included dock. Rated 4+ stars and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below.

A great low-cost alternative here falls to Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 at $160 shipped. This model sports 1500Pa suction power and just about all of the same features as today’s lead deal outside of the iRobot navigation tech. Although this one sports its own drop and obstacle detection as well as remote control and a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on the iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, but be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more deals on kitchenware, household essentials, and more. offers there include the latest Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale, the Monoprice motorized standing desks, and deals on Amazon Basics LED light bulbs, just to name a few.

More on the iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Vacuum:

Power Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick up performance; Automatically increases cleaning performance on carpets with Power Boost (Compared to Roomba 600 Series and AeroVac System)

Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture

Ideal for homes with pets; Premium 3 stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t

