Save up to 40% on Monoprice motorized standing desks and more from $75

Monoprice is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of its in-house standing desks and workstation accessories starting at $75. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Workstream Dual Motor Sit-Stand Desk Frame at $229.99. Down from the usual $330 going rate, you’re saving 30% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Perfect for renovating your home office, this dual motor desk frame can support 176-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 24.4-inches all the way up to 47.2-inches with the touch of a button. Its all-metal construction provides a quality build and is a great way to combat back pain from sitting in a chair all day. Over 130 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Monoprice standing desk deals:

Then while you’re refreshing the home office, don’t forget to check out the discount we spotted earlier today on Amazon’s Modern Desk Chair. Right now, it has dropped in price to $219 and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Otherwise, our Mac accessories guide is full of some additional ways to renovate your setup.

Workstream Sit-Stand Motorized Desk features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want. The extended height means that even very tall people can find a perfect sitting or standing position, and unlike the competition, our desk frame is designed to support desktops ranging from 43″ all the way up to 87″ in width, to fit into any space and accommodate truly huge desktops.

