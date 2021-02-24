FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $30 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point system at $229

Reg. $269 $229

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $229 shipped at checkout. Down from the usual $269 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the second-best offer we’ve seen in months. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage, save even more by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $163. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Don’t forget that right now you can save $100 on NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem systems. Delivering some of the best prices to date, prices here start at $400 on these hybrid network upgrades and let you take advantage of Gigabit speeds while cutting back on monthly rental fees.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

