TaoTronics’ 3-in-1 Ultrasonic Humidifier and oil diffuser now $29 shipped (Reg. $40+)

Reg. $40+ $29

TaoTronics via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Ultrasonic 2.5L Cool Mist Humidifier for $28.89 shipped. Regularly $40 or so, today’s offer is nearly 30% of the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for bedroom nightstands or the nursery, this 3-in-1 humidifier also acts as a calming, adjustable nightlight and features “anti-corrosive PP material” so you can use it as an essential oil diffuser as well. TaoTronics says the humidifier is whisper quiet with “no beeps, fan sounds, or water dripping for a blissful undisturbed sleep.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can use your savings to score a 6-pack of Lagunamoon Essential Oils at $10. Or just skip this model and opt for a more affordable humidifier/diffuser altogether. This best-selling InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser sells for $16 and carries 4+ star ratings from over 71,000 Amazon customers. It doesn’t have a design that’s tailored towards babies as much, but it will get the job for even less. 

For some more intelligent household items, head over to our smart home guide. There you’ll find deals on the meross garage door smart hub, loads of HomeKit smart plugs, the Google Nest Audio speaker, and many other ways to make your living space even more comfortable and intelligent. 

More on the TaoTraonics 3-in-1 Ultrasonic Humidifier:

  • Whisper Quiet Humidifier: Uses advanced noise reduction technology to moisturize air at just 26dB – no beeps, fan sounds, water dripping for a blissful undisturbed sleep, perfect humidifiers for bedroom, baby, nursery and nightstand.
  • 3-IN-1 Humidifier: A trinity of calming features, use as a cool mist humidifier to fill the air with lavish hydration, an essential oil diffuser to add refreshing scents, and as a soothing night light for bedroom.
  • Soft Night Light: Press and hold the night light button to create a gentle glow and smoothly adjust the night light, perfect for night time breastfeeding and to help babies get a restful sleep.

