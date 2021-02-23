Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 each (41% off)

Milesi Home (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs for $14.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code AA8868DD during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. I’ve been on the smart plug bandwagon for quite some time now. It’s a delight to be able to quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa and HomeKit. These specific plugs don’t require a hub and are compatible with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, making them a versatile solution worth having around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need a HomeKit-enabled solution? You can grab one Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $9. This will cut today’s spending by 35% and still allow you to automate something in your smart home. Bear in mind you’ll only get one plug. With more than 17,000 Amazon reviews, this unit scores a 4.3/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse our smart home guide. Some standout examples of what you’ll find there include Philips’ Hue 7-foot Smart Outdoor Lightstrip, eufyCam 2C Pro Cameras, and the list goes on. And if you’re in the Alexa ecosystem, be sure to check out my latest Echo Dot Diary piece.

Refoss HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Control from Anywhere: Remote Control allows you to switch your appliances on/off with smart plug via smart phone/Apple HomeKit APP whenever and wherever you are. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them.

Hands-free Voice Control: Control your smart wifi plug just a simply voice command: “Hey Siri, turn off the lamp”, “Hi Alexa, turn on the washing machine”. Work with Amazon Alexa, google assistant and Siri.

Schedule Automatically: Set schedules as needed, then the smart plug will automatically turn on and off any home appliances according to the schedule you set even if there is a sudden offline.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!