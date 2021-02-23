FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 each (41% off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeRefoss
41% off $14

Milesi Home (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs for $14.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code AA8868DD during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. I’ve been on the smart plug bandwagon for quite some time now. It’s a delight to be able to quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa and HomeKit. These specific plugs don’t require a hub and are compatible with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, making them a versatile solution worth having around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need a HomeKit-enabled solution? You can grab one Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $9. This will cut today’s spending by 35% and still allow you to automate something in your smart home. Bear in mind you’ll only get one plug. With more than 17,000 Amazon reviews, this unit scores a 4.3/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse our smart home guide. Some standout examples of what you’ll find there include Philips’ Hue 7-foot Smart Outdoor Lightstrip, eufyCam 2C Pro Cameras, and the list goes on. And if you’re in the Alexa ecosystem, be sure to check out my latest Echo Dot Diary piece.

Refoss HomeKit Smart Plug features:

  • Control from Anywhere: Remote Control allows you to switch your appliances on/off with smart plug via smart phone/Apple HomeKit APP whenever and wherever you are. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them.
  • Hands-free Voice Control: Control your smart wifi plug just a simply voice command: “Hey Siri, turn off the lamp”, “Hi Alexa, turn on the washing machine”. Work with Amazon Alexa, google assistant and Siri.
  • Schedule Automatically: Set schedules as needed, then the smart plug will automatically turn on and off any home appliances according to the schedule you set even if there is a sudden offline.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Refoss

About the Author

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for...
Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit hits the Amazo...
Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof ou...
Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new ...
Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ ki...
Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme...
Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upg...
iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand f...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs $20, more

Learn More
20% off

Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a work-from-home must with its ergonomic design, more at $80

$80 Learn More
30% off

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for spring at $88.50 (30% off)

$88.50 Learn More
Reg. $65

Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit hits the Amazon all-time low at $37.50 (Reg. $65)

$37.50 Learn More
$10 off

Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof outdoor LED lights at $26 (Save $10)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $169

This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and standing for $150 (Reg. $169)

$150 Learn More
Save 38%

Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new lows from $16

From $16 Learn More