Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low from $75 each (Up to 25% off)

Update: Adorama is now offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $149.98 shipped when code 50OFF199 has been applied at checkout.

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Audio Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Best Buy. Down from $100, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from Black Friday for the best price to date. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 335 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $49 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the new Nest Audio, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

And while we’re talking about upgrading your Assistant setup, Google’s energy-saving Nest Thermostat E is still on sale and down to one of its best prices in months at $139. But then be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more price cuts. Highlights include these fingerprint-enabled Lockly smart deadbolts from $198, but you’ll also find a series of Eve HomeKit devices on sale too.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

