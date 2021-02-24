Save up to 33% on iOttie iPhone and Android car mounts from $20

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer matching the all-time low set back in November and marking only the second time at this price. Having been refreshed alongside the new iPhone 12 lineup, iOttie’s latest car mount arrives with much of the same feature set on its previous models, just with some improvements. Its redesigned One Touch mechanism has a better grip over your handset and the suction cup that holds the mount to your dashboard has been improved for a “strong, longer lasting hold.” Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other iOttie mounts on sale:

This morning already saw a collection of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases go on sale from $15, but you’ll find even more price cuts to round out your kit in our smartphone accessories guide. That’s alongside the discount we spotted yesterday on iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand at $40, as well.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!