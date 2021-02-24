Lululemon spring collection just launched with new workout gear to boost your warm-weather training sessions. Inside this collection, they included modern layers that are lightweight to step into warmer weather. Lululemon states that this line is full of “lightweight jackets, breathable crews, and buttery-soft shorts to feel like spring.” Almost everything in this line is sweat-wicking, and the coloring is neutral for easy styling. Plus, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from Lululemon’s spring collection, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the hottest sunglasses for men in 2021.

Lululemon’s Spring Womenswear

A standout for spring from Lululemon is the Always Effortless Trench for women. This trench coat can be dressed up or down seamlessly, and it’s completely waterproof, which makes it perfect in case you run into rain showers. The tie waist adds a flattering touch, and you can choose from two versatile color options: tan or black. It’s priced at $198 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come.

Biker shorts are a huge trend for the spring season, and Lululemon came out with an Align Short that’s sweat-wicking and designed for added comfort. It’s available in five color options and four lengths. They’re also highly breathable and said to feel buttery soft. This style is priced at $58 and would be great paired with any workout top.

Men’s Top Picks for Warm Weather

If you’re looking for versatile pants that will allow you to go from work to a golf outing or lounging at home, the Commission Pant is a fantastic option. The material is wrinkle-resistant to help keep you comfortable all day, and the earth-coloring is very on-trend for this season. These pants also feature four-way stretch and also have a zippered pocket to store small essentials. You can find them priced at $128, and they’re also machine washable.

Finally, joggers are a huge trend for men, and they’re highly versatile as well as a comfortable option. The Surge Joggers are a must-have from the spring collection. The tapered fit is very flattering, and they’re also sweat-wicking, which are great for workouts. This style was specifically made for running, and it also has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. They come in seven fun color options, they’re priced at $118, and you can choose from three lengths as well.

