Spring is right around the corner, and it's a great time to update your sunglasses for warmer weather. Almost every top brand has released their new spring sunglass styles with an array of fun styles to update your look. It's also a good time to get ahead of the game so that you can get the styles you want before they sell out. So today, we're rounding up the most on-trend styles for men with prices to fit within any budget.

Formalwear and Casual Sunglasses

David Beckham is known for his exceptional soccer skills as well as being highly fashionable. His new styles of men’s sunglasses are very on-trend, and the Gradient Flat Top Sunglasses are a top pick for this spring. This style will easily elevate any look and pairs nicely with formal attire, as well as casual outfits, too. The straight brow-line really makes these sunglasses stand out as well as the metallic details. Be sure to check them out for yourself here.

The aviator style is a very popular style, and Ted Baker is putting a twist on the classic with its new Navigator sunglasses. This sleek style is available in two versatile color options and will pair with almost any outfit in your wardrobe. The tinted lens also feature 100% UV protection, and the metal frame is designed to be durable. You can find these at Nordstrom currently for $149, as well as free delivery.

Men’s Sport Style Sunglasses

If you’re looking for a sport style, the new Nike X3 Elite Wrap Sunglasses were designed with input from pro athletes. These sunglasses feature anti-fogging vents and a polarized lens to help you see clearly. They also feature a non-slip grip on the nose and frame to help it stay put all day. Plus, they’re made with a lightweight construction for a barely-there feel. You can choose from several color options, and they’re priced at $179.

Finally, Nike also has the new Maverick Rectangle Sunglasses that have a very on-trend angular design that’s flattering on the face. This durable style is great for everyday wear or sporting events and also feature the antifog lens. Another great thing about Nike sunglasses is that they’re prescription-compatible. You can find this style priced at $149, and it’s available in two color options too.

