Recover deleted files on your Mac or Windows machine with Disk Drill PRO 4, now $50 (Reg. $118)

When precious daily photos or important documents go missing, it’s nice to have a safety net. Disk Drill PRO 4 lets you recover hundreds of different file types with a couple of clicks. You can get this highly-rated Mac and Windows utility with guaranteed lifetime upgrades for just $49.99 (Reg. $118) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

You might think that your files are safe on your Mac and Windows machine. But hard drives are not perfect. Data can become corrupted, and it’s easy to delete the wrong files by mistake. It happens all the time. 

Disk Drill PRO 4 provides everything you need for keeping your files safe. Described by PCMag as, “One of the most advanced data recovery utilities available”, this app helps you back up your files and restore lost data.

With one click, you can bring files back from the dead. It works on your Mac or Windows and external storage devices, with no special skills needed. 

The process takes just minutes, and Disk Drill PRO 4 can handle over 400 different file formats. It can even find entire partitions and recover data from T2-secured SSD drives.

This utility can also reduce the risk of your files being lost in the first place. The built-in backup features help you make a recovery vault, with disk health monitoring and duplicate removal available as well.

Order today for just $49.99 to get Disk Drill PRO 4 at 57% off MSRP with lifetime upgrades included.

