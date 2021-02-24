Google Pixel 4a 5G drops to $5 per month at Verizon (Reg. $499) + 4a goes FREE

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $5 per month when added to an Unlimited Plan. Usually fetching $499, you’re saving $379 over the course of the 24-month contract with today’s offer marking one of the best discounts to date on the handset.

Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the increased performance and bolstered battery life on the 5G version, going with the standard Pixel 4a might be a better option. Right now, those who can be locked into a similar plan as with the lead deal can score the smartphone for free with bill credits being applied over 24 months at Verizon. Down from its usual $349 going rate, this matches our previous mention for the best price to date.

This morning saw Samsung’s unlocked 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone go on sale for those who are in the market for more of a flagship experience. Otherwise, go swing by our Android guide for additional hardware discounts and all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

Meet Pixel 4a with 5G, the essential Google phone. It has the helpful stuff you need in a cell phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed. So you can download a movie in seconds, enjoy smooth streaming, and play your favorite games. Pixel 4a with 5G also takes amazing ultrawide photos in any light, keeps your data safe, blocks robocalls, and has an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

