Amazon has Samsung’s unlocked 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone at $925 ($375 off)

$375 off $925

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $924.99 shipped. That’s $375 off the regular $1,300 price tag, the second best price we have tracked directly from Amazon, and the lowest we can find. This model carries a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display and 128GB of storage alongside 5G support. The triple sensor array features a 108MP main camera as well as a 10MP selfie camera that is complemented by S-Pen support for taking hand-written notes and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers and you can get even more details in our hands-on review. More details below. 

While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G includes 128GB of storage, you can expand it significantly to 1TB with a microSD card. Considering how much you’re saving here today, just a fraction of that money could go towards expanding your internal storage with a SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card starting from around $20 or less, depending on your capacity needs. 

Swing by our Android deal hub for additional handset offers as well as all of the currently discounted games and apps. We have a BOGO 50% off promotion on OnePlus 8T Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Note20, and deals on its Galaxy S21 lineup at up to $200 off

More on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

  • S Pen & Samsung Notes: Pen precision meets PC power with S Pen & Samsung Notes; So responsive, it feels like you’re using a real pen; Jot notes, sketch ideas, then convert into Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, save and sync across all your Galaxy devices
  • Intelligent Battery & Super Fast Charge: Adaptive power that meets your needs with an all-day intelligent battery that learns from how you work and play to optimize battery life; Plus, Super Fast Charging boosts your battery in just minutes
  • Display & Gaming: The best Galaxy mobile gaming and display experience yet; With a breathtaking screen refresh rate, adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Galaxy 5G support & advanced processor, you get a smooth gaming experience with virtually no lag

