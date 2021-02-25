FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches iTunes TV show season sale for $10 or less: Friends, Community, more

-
Following up its iconic movie collection sale from earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a batch of TV show season discounts for $10 or less. With classics like Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air joined by new HBO series and more, there are plenty of ways to expand your library, as everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple TV show season discounts go live:

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $9.99 or less per season. You’ll find everything here from new releases on HBO to classic sitcoms and critically-acclaimed dramas. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of iconic action film bundles and more in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like the entire John Wick collection, Hunger Games saga, and more on sale, prices start at $1.

