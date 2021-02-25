FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia Web Deals cut 60% off down jackets, pullovers, hiking shoes, more from $10

-
FashionColumbia
60% off From $10

Columbia has new web specials at 60% off with promo code FEB60PLUS at checkout. Inside this event you will find cold weather layers including down jackets, pullovers, shoes, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Iceline Ridge Jacket that’s marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $180. You can choose from three color options and the down material is highly packable. It also has a breathable lining to help you stay comfortable and this is a great option for skiing or snow outings. This style even has a goggle pocket as well as several zippered spaces to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook Sneaker Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off adidas, Steve Madden, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Hautelook Sneaker Sale offers up to 60% off adidas, Bro...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are di...
Lululemon’s new spring line has you ready for war...
Jos. A. Bank Flash Sale takes 30% off all shoes, suits ...
Express offers its best styles from just $15 + extra 50...
Amazon offers women’s pajamas up to 44% off from ...
Old Navy offers deals from just $5 and extra 20% off yo...
Best sunglasses to pick up for men this spring: Nike, D...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $43 (28% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 and 2, SteamWorld Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

Home Depot takes $100 off Dyson vacuums, fans, heaters, air purifiers, more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60, Fall Guys Ultimate $15, more

$35 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple launches iTunes TV show season sale for $10 or less: Friends, Community, more

Shop now Learn More
60% off

Hautelook Sneaker Sale offers up to 60% off adidas, Brooks, Merrell, Converse, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $170

Keurig’s K-Duo Coffee Maker brews K-Cups and ground beans, now $100 (Today only, Reg. $170)

$100 Learn More
Review

Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $30 [Video]

Learn More