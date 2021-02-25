Columbia Web Deals cut 60% off down jackets, pullovers, hiking shoes, more from $10

Columbia has new web specials at 60% off with promo code FEB60PLUS at checkout. Inside this event you will find cold weather layers including down jackets, pullovers, shoes, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Iceline Ridge Jacket that’s marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $180. You can choose from three color options and the down material is highly packable. It also has a breathable lining to help you stay comfortable and this is a great option for skiing or snow outings. This style even has a goggle pocket as well as several zippered spaces to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook Sneaker Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off adidas, Steve Madden, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!