FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia Web Deals cut 60% off down jackets, pullovers, hiking shoes, more from $10

-
FashionColumbia
60% off From $10

Columbia has new web specials at 60% off with promo code FEB60PLUS at checkout. Inside this event you will find cold weather layers including down jackets, pullovers, shoes, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Iceline Ridge Jacket that’s marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $180. You can choose from three color options and the down material is highly packable. It also has a breathable lining to help you stay comfortable and this is a great option for skiing or snow outings. This style even has a goggle pocket as well as several zippered spaces to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook Sneaker Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off adidas, Steve Madden, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, p...
Cole Haan best-sellers event takes 25% off styles that ...
Tory Burch Private Event takes up to 70% off handbags, ...
Macy’s cuts up to 50% off + extra 20% off your pu...
Hautelook Sneaker Sale offers up to 60% off adidas, Bro...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are di...
Lululemon’s new spring line has you ready for war...
Jos. A. Bank Flash Sale takes 30% off all shoes, suits ...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Expand your MacBook’s I/O: 7-in-1 USB-C hub with SD, 4K HDMI, more just $21

$21 Learn More
Automation awaits

Add two dual-outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup for $14 each (Save 18%)

$14 each Learn More
Save 35%

Get ready for Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain America Shield at $100, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. up to $40

The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book just hit the Amazon low at $24

$24 Learn More

ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging puck with detachable USB-C cable [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
50% off

Add a highly-rated centrifugal juice extractor to your health routine at $50 today (50% off)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Headphones with H1 chip fall to $170 in various colors (Save $130)

$170 Learn More

Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, pet supplies, denim jackets, more from $5

From $5 Learn More