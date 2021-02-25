FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get ready for Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain America Shield at $100, more from $60

Amazon currently offers the Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America Shield for $99.93 shipped. Down from $115, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention. Whether you’re just a fan of the first Avenger or are eagerly awaiting the Disney+ release of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this life-sized Captain America Shield is a notable addition to any Marvel collection. Alongside plenty of authentic details, this collectible will look just as good up on the wall as it will strapped to your arm as you recreate scenes from the MCU. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more Marvel Legends deals from $60.

While we’re on the subject of ways to add some fun to your time at home, don’t forget to check out all of the price cuts we spotted this morning on various board and card games. With plenty of different options available for the whole family, prices start at $5 and include everything from Dark Souls to Marvel and more.

Iconic in its design and durability, the Captain America red, white, and blue premium role play shield is the ultimate combination of offense and defense! Specifically modeled on the First Avenger’s trademark symbol, the premium role play shield is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium finish for play or display. Marvel Legends The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Captain America premium role play shield is a notable addition to any Marvel fan collection.

