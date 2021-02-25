Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark Souls, Marvel, more

Amazon is now offering the The Fox in the Forest Card Game for $9.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $8.95 shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is as much as 37% in savings and is matching the Amazon all-time low (or slightly below it for RedCard holders). This is a well-rated, “trick-taking” 2-player card game that takes about 30-minutes per match. Perfect for at-home or on-the-go, the cards feature “beautiful illustrations,” and have players utilizing “special abilities on the Fairy Tale characters” and scoring points “by winning more tricks than your opponent.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More board and card game deals below.

The Queen decreed that whoever defeated the monsters would be granted half the kingdom in reward. With the help of the woodcutter, swan, fox, monarch you will be able to collect treasures and gain the Witch’s trust. A trick-taking game for 2 players, each playing cards to win tricks against the other over multiple rounds. Players score points during a round depending on how many tricks they end of taking at the end of the round. Most points at the end wins.

