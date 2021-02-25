FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark Souls, Marvel, more

Amazon is now offering the The Fox in the Forest Card Game for $9.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $8.95 shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is as much as 37% in savings and is matching the Amazon all-time low (or slightly below it for RedCard holders). This is a well-rated, “trick-taking” 2-player card game that takes about 30-minutes per match. Perfect for at-home or on-the-go, the cards feature “beautiful illustrations,” and have players utilizing “special abilities on the Fairy Tale characters” and scoring points “by winning more tricks than your opponent.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More board and card game deals below. 

More board/card game deals:

If you don’t think the board games will keep the kids occupied, swing by our video game deals roundup instead. But you might also want to check out this Little Tikes playset and our ongoing LEGO building kit offers as well starting from $16. We also just got a good look at the upcoming iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits due out next month from LEGO as well the latest additions to the BrickHeadz lineup

More on The Fox in the Forest:

The Queen decreed that whoever defeated the monsters would be granted half the kingdom in reward. With the help of the woodcutter, swan, fox, monarch you will be able to collect treasures and gain the Witch’s trust. A trick-taking game for 2 players, each playing cards to win tricks against the other over multiple rounds. Players score points during a round depending on how many tricks they end of taking at the end of the round. Most points at the end wins.

