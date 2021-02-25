FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon pricing yet, now as low as $40

-
Amazonmac accessoriesJLab
New lows From $40

JLab Store via Amazon is offering its Audio Talk USB-C Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Today’s offer shaves $19 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. With many meetings going digital these days, having a good webcam and microphone can go a long way. Blue microphones often turn heads for their stylish design, but this offering from JLab has thrown its hat in the ring. It’s the company’s mid-tier solution in its latest batch of USB-C microphones. For this price you’ll garner “three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24-bit resolution.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage. Continue reading to find more JLab Audio Talk microphones discounted as low as $40.

More microphones on sale:

You know what look great alongside your new microphone? This aluminum iPad stand. For the discounted price of $12.50 you’ll garner a premium build that’s comprised of metal. An on-page coupon takes 30% off, marking a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked. The height adjusts from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and its angle can be tilted up to 60-degrees. See it for yourself right here.

JLab Audio Talk USB-C Microphone features:

  • Desktop Style High Performer: Meet Talk, an intermediate, desktop-style high performer microphone with three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24-bit resolution to put your sound at ease for better recordings and podcasts wherever you go. With the four prominent directional pattern modes, you choose what you want to record. Whether your record a podcast, game stream, YouTube video, music or a voiceover, Talk gives you powerful sound quality with all the controls.
  • Professional Grade Recording: Talk features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24-bit to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and delivers great dynamic sound range for everyday use. Great for home, in the office or outdoors.
  • 4 Directional Pattern Modes: Talk features four directional pattern modes: Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo, and Bidirectional. Great for individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR. Choose the mode that suits your needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

JLab

About the Author

Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now...
Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 P...
Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark ...
This aluminum iPad stand is yours for $12.50 Prime ship...
Amazon will ship this 39-inch computer desk to your doo...
Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN 6-Pc. Small Scre...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $...
Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60,...
Show More Comments

Related

JLab intros new affordable Talk USB-C microphone lineup starting from $49

Learn More
Reg. $30+

All-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle with tripod now down at $24 Prime shipped (30% off)

$24 Learn More

Tascam unveils new sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle for podcasters, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy President’s Day Sale, iMac $299 off, Anker HomeKit camera $40, more

Learn More
Reg. $40

Score a Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer for your baking projects at $23 (Reg. $40)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $140

Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now $50 off at Amazon: $90 (Reg. $140)

$90 Learn More

Green Deals: Brighten your yard for $19 this spring with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights, more

Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$15.50 Learn More