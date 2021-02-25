JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon pricing yet, now as low as $40

JLab Store via Amazon is offering its Audio Talk USB-C Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Today’s offer shaves $19 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. With many meetings going digital these days, having a good webcam and microphone can go a long way. Blue microphones often turn heads for their stylish design, but this offering from JLab has thrown its hat in the ring. It’s the company’s mid-tier solution in its latest batch of USB-C microphones. For this price you’ll garner “three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24-bit resolution.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage. Continue reading to find more JLab Audio Talk microphones discounted as low as $40.

More microphones on sale:

JLab Audio Talk USB-C Microphone features:

Desktop Style High Performer: Meet Talk, an intermediate, desktop-style high performer microphone with three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24-bit resolution to put your sound at ease for better recordings and podcasts wherever you go. With the four prominent directional pattern modes, you choose what you want to record. Whether your record a podcast, game stream, YouTube video, music or a voiceover, Talk gives you powerful sound quality with all the controls.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24-bit to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and delivers great dynamic sound range for everyday use. Great for home, in the office or outdoors.

4 Directional Pattern Modes: Talk features four directional pattern modes: Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo, and Bidirectional. Great for individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR. Choose the mode that suits your needs.

