Keurig’s K-Duo Coffee Maker brews K-Cups and ground beans, now $100 (Today only, Reg. $170)

Reg. $170 $100

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $170, today’s offer is up to $70 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the very similar Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker that fetches $100 regularly, this one features programmable auto-brew settings and a slightly more premium appearance. You’re looking at a dual-function brewer with a 12-cup glass carafe on one side and a typical single-serve pod brewer on the other. This model can handle both K-Cup pods and ground coffee with multiple brew cup/carafe sizes, carries a 60-ounce water reservoir, and a heating plate to keep the carafe warm. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For a Keurig solution that isn’t quite as expensive, take a look at the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. This one won’t provide the dual brewing options, but will take up even less place on your countertop and features an arguably even more modern design. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 Amazon customers. 

We also have some ongoing deals available on Starbucks ground beans and K-Cups via Amazon right here with offers starting from $8 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for some additional offers on furniture upgrades, kitchenware, DIY tool kits, and today’s Gold Box Moen bath and kitchen fixture sale from $21.50

More on the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

  • What’s in the box: 12-cup glass carafe included with your brewer along with a heating plate to keep coffee hot.
  • Brew a cup and a carafe: Use both ground coffee and k-cup pods. Height with handle open-17.63 H inch. Height with drip cover open-18 H inch
  • Multiple brew sizes: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup.
  • Compatible with keurig gold tone mesh filter accessory: A reusable coffee filter you can use to brew your perfect carafe (sold separately).

