Starbucks ground coffee and K-cups up to 40% off with deals from under $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce bag of Starbucks Medium Roast Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee for $7.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $9.50, this about 20% off the going rate and a great time to stock up. Described as a “lively and lighter roast with a crisp finish,” this 100% Arabica coffee, pre-ground and ready for your brewer. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More coffee deals and details below.

If you prefer to take the K-Cup route, Amazon is also offering the 60-pack of Starbucks Dark Roast Sumatra Coffee Pods for $23.73 Prime shipped when opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly as much as $41 at Amazon, this is about $17 off the going rate and the lowest we can find on the “dark-roasted, full-bodied coffee with spicy, herbal notes and a deep, earthy aroma.” Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Starbucks Breakfast Blend:

Breakfast Blend is a lively and lighter roast with a crisp finish

While we’ve updated our look and how we describe our tasting notes, Starbucks Breakfast Blend is still the same bright and tangy, great-tasting coffee you know and love

Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house

For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

