Starbucks ground coffee and K-cups up to 40% off with deals from under $8 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsStarbucks
40% off From $8

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce bag of Starbucks Medium Roast Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee for $7.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $9.50, this about 20% off the going rate and a great time to stock up. Described as a “lively and lighter roast with a crisp finish,” this 100% Arabica coffee, pre-ground and ready for your brewer. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More coffee deals and details below. 

If you prefer to take the K-Cup route, Amazon is also offering the 60-pack of Starbucks Dark Roast Sumatra Coffee Pods for $23.73 Prime shipped when opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly as much as $41 at Amazon, this is about $17 off the going rate and the lowest we can find on the “dark-roasted, full-bodied coffee with spicy, herbal notes and a deep, earthy aroma.” Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers. 

Check out this ongoing deal on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker and our latest coffee feature before you head over to our home goods guide for even more. Deals there include Makita’s Impact Wrench Kit, the Amazon Mid-Century Modern 5-Arm Chandelier, and Vega’s 12-pack Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Shakes, just to name a few. 

More on the Starbucks Breakfast Blend:

  • Breakfast Blend is a lively and lighter roast with a crisp finish
  • While we’ve updated our look and how we describe our tasting notes, Starbucks Breakfast Blend is still the same bright and tangy, great-tasting coffee you know and love
  • Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house
  • For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

