Moen bath and kitchen faucets/fixtures up to 30% off at Amazon, deals from $21.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Moen bath and kitchen fixtures. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. There are 2-pages worth of discounted options here ranging from easy-to-install soap dispensers and shower kits to bathroom and kitchen sink faucets. The deals start from just $21.50, making now a great time to consider an upgrade or a refresh. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Gold Box Moen sale:

You can browse through the entire sale right here, just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more household upgrades. Some of the options you’ll find in there include Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand, this Govee wireless doorbell kit, Amazon’s high-end Leather Loveseat, and this premium Wall-Mount Paper Towel Holder, among many others.

More on the Moen Deck Mounted Kitchen Soap Dispenser:

BOLD STATEMENT: Matte Black finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room

PRACTICAL DESIGN: Top lifts off 18 ounce bottle for easy refills

COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with Moen Kitchen Faucets

MULTIPLE USE: Use for either soap or lotion

PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation

BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen’s Limited Lifetime Warranty

