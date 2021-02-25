Strap this stylish stainless steel link band onto your Apple Watch for just $13 (Save 37%)

Anwaut (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band for $12.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $20, you’re saving 37% with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, this band is a stylish way to class up your wearable with a new look. Its comprised of stainless steel and features a space gray color scheme, adjustable link design, and more affordable price tag than what you could hope to find from an official Apple offering. Over 950 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Or for those looking for something a bit more sporty, you can still ditch the Apple tax by locking in this discounted braided solo loop Watch band that’s still on sale for $13. It’s not as classy as the featured deal, but delivers a similar design to Apple’s new Solo Loop straps at a fraction of the price. Then jump over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts to take advantage of today.

Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band features:

The Anwaut Apple Watch Band is cut and crafted from premium 304 stainless steel using high-tech cutting and surface technology that makes it durable and anti-slip, comfortable, breathable, and water resistant. Gradient slender & ultra-thin design enables your Apple Watch for all occasions. Vacuum plating process, highly durable color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!