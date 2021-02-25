FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Strap this stylish stainless steel link band onto your Apple Watch for just $13 (Save 37%)

-
AmazonApple
Reg. $20 $13

Anwaut (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band for $12.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $20, you’re saving 37% with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, this band is a stylish way to class up your wearable with a new look. Its comprised of stainless steel and features a space gray color scheme, adjustable link design, and more affordable price tag than what you could hope to find from an official Apple offering. Over 950 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Or for those looking for something a bit more sporty, you can still ditch the Apple tax by locking in this discounted braided solo loop Watch band that’s still on sale for $13. It’s not as classy as the featured deal, but delivers a similar design to Apple’s new Solo Loop straps at a fraction of the price. Then jump over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts to take advantage of today.

The Anwaut Apple Watch Band is cut and crafted from premium 304 stainless steel using high-tech cutting and surface technology that makes it durable and anti-slip, comfortable, breathable, and water resistant. Gradient slender & ultra-thin design enables your Apple Watch for all occasions. Vacuum plating process, highly durable color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

iPhone 11/Pro/Max fall to new lows from $510, today onl...
Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 s...
Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) fo...
Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are di...
Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new a...
Add the official 270-page hardcover Kirby Art Book to y...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $750

Save up to $750 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $400

From $400 Learn More
Shop now

iPhone 11/Pro/Max fall to new lows from $510, today only (Cert. Refurb)

From $510 Learn More

Star Wars Republic Commando makes redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Learn More
Reg. $75

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$58.50 Learn More
REg. $60+

Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) for just $25 Prime shipped today

$25 Learn More
40% off

Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’s outside with two chimes for just $13

$13 Learn More
Save $124

Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)

From $59 Learn More
Reg. $400

Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save $150), more

$250 Learn More