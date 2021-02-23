FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch the Apple tax with this $13 braided solo loop Watch band

-
AmazonApple
Reg. $16 $13

MagicW (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the Unnite Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band for $12.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $16, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% price cut, marks the best we’ve seen on this particular style, and undercuts our previous mention on a third-party offering by $4. This braided Apple Watch band looks to offer a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

This morning saw an eye-catching offer go live on iPhone XR in certified refurbished condition for $330, which is joined by a collection of other markdowns in our Apple guide. You can still save $50 on various iPad Air models, as well as score the new M1 Mac mini at an all-time low of $99 off.

Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

The Elastic Apple Watch band is made of premium quality recycled materials by knitting craftsmanship to prevent the thread loosing, ensure durable, skin-friendly, lightweight and breathable. Each woven nylon strap adopts a unique design, no buckle or hook, stretchable design and is very comfortable, can easily slip on the wrist, so it is the best companion for daily activities and outdoor sports. The stretchy braided nylon band is compatible with band sizes of 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm, adjustable braided replacement band for Apple Watch Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1, SE, Nike+, Sport, Edition.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, ...
New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook...
Save up to $200 on LG UltraGear gaming monitors on sale...
Apple discounts iconic movie collections to $20 or less...
Amazon offers adidas popular logo hoodies for $24 Prime...
Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at...
eufyCam’s 2C Pro Cameras sport HomeKit Secure Video f...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

Learn More
35% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning to USB-C Cable $10 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Gunslugs Rogue Tactics, My Geography, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, AC Origins Deluxe $14, more

$17 Learn More
Reg. $299

New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet to $238 (Save 20%)

$238 Learn More
30% off

DSW takes extra 30% off all boots: Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Clarks, more

From $25 Learn More

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Learn More
Save $200

Save up to $200 on LG UltraGear gaming monitors on sale from $319

From $319 Learn More