Ditch the Apple tax with this $13 braided solo loop Watch band

MagicW (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the Unnite Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band for $12.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $16, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% price cut, marks the best we’ve seen on this particular style, and undercuts our previous mention on a third-party offering by $4. This braided Apple Watch band looks to offer a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

This morning saw an eye-catching offer go live on iPhone XR in certified refurbished condition for $330, which is joined by a collection of other markdowns in our Apple guide. You can still save $50 on various iPad Air models, as well as score the new M1 Mac mini at an all-time low of $99 off.

Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

The Elastic Apple Watch band is made of premium quality recycled materials by knitting craftsmanship to prevent the thread loosing, ensure durable, skin-friendly, lightweight and breathable. Each woven nylon strap adopts a unique design, no buckle or hook, stretchable design and is very comfortable, can easily slip on the wrist, so it is the best companion for daily activities and outdoor sports. The stretchy braided nylon band is compatible with band sizes of 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm, adjustable braided replacement band for Apple Watch Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1, SE, Nike+, Sport, Edition.

