Today’s AUKEY USB-C Hub deals kick off from $30 (Up to 40% off)

AUKEY Shop US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $31.99 shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve caught your laptop lacking in the I/O department, this hub is here to solve some problems. In converts a single Type-C port into Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB-A inputs, while also delivering a 100-watt USB-C Power Delivery slot. This AUKEY solution is ready to expand your port selection across USB-C MacBooks, PCs, and Chromebooks. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AUKEY hub discounts priced up to 40% off.

More AUKEY hub deals:

Almost every hub above will pair nicely with one of these Samsung and HP Chromebook discounts. Offers are priced as low as $200, delivering an affordable way to refresh your primary laptop or to add a backup into the mix. Best of all, markdowns offer up to $150 off so you won’t want to sleep on these deals. And don’t forget that we’ve also got an Anker roundup live with discounted ANC headphones, Qi chargers, and more from $15.

AUKEY 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

8-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 HDMI port, 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & Micro SD card slots

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

SuperSpeed Data Transfer: Three USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. SD & micro SD card slots (which cannot be used simultaneously) support data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. Gigabit Ethernet port supports 10/100/1000Mbps network speeds

