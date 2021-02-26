FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s AUKEY USB-C Hub deals kick off from $30 (Up to 40% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesaukey
40% off From $30

AUKEY Shop US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $31.99 shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve caught your laptop lacking in the I/O department, this hub is here to solve some problems. In converts a single Type-C port into Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB-A inputs, while also delivering a 100-watt USB-C Power Delivery slot. This AUKEY solution is ready to expand your port selection across USB-C MacBooks, PCs, and Chromebooks. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AUKEY hub discounts priced up to 40% off.

More AUKEY hub deals:

Almost every hub above will pair nicely with one of these Samsung and HP Chromebook discounts. Offers are priced as low as $200, delivering an affordable way to refresh your primary laptop or to add a backup into the mix. Best of all, markdowns offer up to $150 off so you won’t want to sleep on these deals. And don’t forget that we’ve also got an Anker roundup live with discounted ANC headphones, Qi chargers, and more from $15.

AUKEY 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 HDMI port, 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & Micro SD card slots
  • Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display
  • SuperSpeed Data Transfer: Three USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. SD & micro SD card slots (which cannot be used simultaneously) support data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. Gigabit Ethernet port supports 10/100/1000Mbps network speeds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

aukey

About the Author

Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rech...
Curved and UltraWide monitor discounts abound, now pric...
Add a 720p HD wireless backup camera to your ride at 30...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for ...
Blu-ray + 4K from $6: Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, ...
TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to al...
Tame your garage with a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball ...
Eve’s Thread-based Door/Window sensors see second...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $36 (22% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 36%

Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers now up to 36% off from $7

From $7 Learn More
39% off

Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $18 (39% off)

$18 Learn More
$98 off

Curved and UltraWide monitor discounts abound, now priced from $90 (Up to $98 off)

From $90 Learn More
Reg. $40

Score a matte black 2-qt. air fryer for your kitchen arsenal at just $18 today (Reg. $40)

$18 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Bose outlet sale takes $99 off AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700, more from $95

From $95 Learn More
30% off

Add a 720p HD wireless backup camera to your ride at 30% off, now $104.50

$104.50 Learn More

New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more

Order Now! Learn More