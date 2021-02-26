Amazon slashes Samsung and HP Chromebooks as low as $200 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook 4 2.1GHz/6GB/64GB for $199.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. Despite having an affordable price tag, this Samsung Chromebook manages to wield an all-metal body. This contributes to what Samsung describes as “military-grade durability.” Buyers will stand to benefit from 12.5-hour battery life, Google Assistant, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Scope out our launch coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find several more Chromebook discounts up to $150 off.
More Chromebooks on sale:
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2:
- 4GB/32GB: $350 (Reg. $500)
- 4GB/64GB: $400 (Reg. $550)
- HP Chromebook 14-inch 4GB/32GB: $211 (Reg. $260)
- HP Chromebook x360 14-inch Touch 4GB/32GB: $298 (Reg. $380)
- View all…
Oh, and don’t forget about yesterday’s find. In case you missed it, eBay shoppers can snag ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $100 off. When all is said and done the deal settles at $429. Notable features include a 1080p touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, metal chassis, and 10-hour battery life.
Samsung Chromebook 4 features:
- Compact, light design with 13.3” display
- Military-grade durability
- Ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi
- Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection
- 12.5 hours of battery life
- Google Assistant enabled
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!