Amazon slashes Samsung and HP Chromebooks as low as $200 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook 4 2.1GHz/6GB/64GB for $199.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. Despite having an affordable price tag, this Samsung Chromebook manages to wield an all-metal body. This contributes to what Samsung describes as “military-grade durability.” Buyers will stand to benefit from 12.5-hour battery life, Google Assistant, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Scope out our launch coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find several more Chromebook discounts up to $150 off.

More Chromebooks on sale:

Oh, and don’t forget about yesterday’s find. In case you missed it, eBay shoppers can snag ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $100 off. When all is said and done the deal settles at $429. Notable features include a 1080p touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, metal chassis, and 10-hour battery life.

Samsung Chromebook 4 features:

Compact, light design with 13.3” display

Military-grade durability

Ultra-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi

Advanced security with multiple layers of built-in virus protection

12.5 hours of battery life

Google Assistant enabled

