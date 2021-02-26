Anker ends the week with deals on ANC headphones, Qi chargers, more from $15

Anker is ending the week with a new sale via its Amazon storefront that’s discounting a collection of iPhone and Android essentials, USB-C hubs, and more from $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 ANC headphones for $67.99. Having dropped form $80, other styles go for $90 right now with today’s offer saving you as much as 25% and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. Soundcore Life Q30 deliver active noise cancelling alongside an over-ear design that’s backed by up to 40-hour battery life. You can also count on a lightweight build alongside 40mm drivers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Earlier in the week we saw Anker’s new MagSafe Charger go on sale for $19, which is joined by various other discounts from $10. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide, like this exclusive discount on Nomad’s Lightning Carbon Carabiner at $17.50.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 ANC headphones features:

Hear every detail of your favorite songs thanks to Life Q30’s 40mm drivers. The highly-flexible silk diaphragms reproduce thumping bass and crisp treble that extends up to 40kHz for improved clarity. Technology: Maintain your focus with Life Q30’s hybrid active noise cancellation. Dual noise-detecting microphones pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound to ensure nothing distracts you from your music.

