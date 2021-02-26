FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac today at $220 (Reg. up to $400)

-
Reg. $400 $220

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum for $219.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy direct. Regularly $400 at Best Buy and currently starting at $280 for third-party Amazon sellers, today’s offer is up to $180 in savings and the lowest we can find. While it might not be one of newer cordless stick models, it will also never run out of juice during cleaning sessions and comes in at a fraction of the price.  Ready for floors of all types, this model features Dyson’s self-adjusting cleaner head and Radial Root Cyclone technology to make short work of even the toughest messes. The 30-foot cord will ensure you never run out of power while the 0.55-gallon dust cup provides a bagless design and easy emptying. Along with the included combination and stair tools, this model carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. More details below. 

But if you’re not convinced a Dyson-branded solution is your best bet, there are certainly more affordable options that are just as good at keeping your floors tidy. This BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, for example, carries a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 Amazon customers and comes in at $99 shipped. That’s $120 under today’s discounted Dyson and a particularly highly-rated alternative.

Swing by our previous vacuum roundup for additional options starting from $23.50. you’ll find simple stick vacs additional Dyson models, and more. Just remember to check out the ongoing Home Depot Dyson sale for even more options at up to $100 off including both stick and upright models. 

More on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home. Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction. Helps you take on the stairs and other tough-to-clean areas in the home.

