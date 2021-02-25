FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes $100 off Dyson vacuums, fans, heaters, air purifiers, more

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Dyson fans, heaters, vacuums, and more. Shipping is free across the board and curbside pickup is also available in most cases. Our top pick is the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Fan, Heater, and Air Purifier for $399.99. Down from its $500 going rate, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best since the beginning of December.

With a 3-in-1 design, you’ll be able to take advantage of Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool unit all year round. So whether you’re looking to stay warm through the rest of winter, want to prep for the summer, or are hoping to get a leg up on allergies with its built-in HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles, this is a notable deal to consider. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

Other notable Dyson deals at Home Depot:

Then go check out all of the the offers live in our home goods guide right now. Alongside the Moen bath and kitchen faucet price cuts that went live this morning from $21.50, you’ll find offers on high-end leather loveseats and modern sofas.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool features:

Keep your home’s atmosphere pleasant throughout the year with this 3-in-1 Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier. The Jet Focus technology provides options for personal or diffused heating and cooling, and the 360-degree HEPA filter clears 99.97 percent of allergens. The Air Multiplier technology of this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier facilitates powerful airflow.

