Eve’s Thread-based Door/Window sensors see second discount down to under $90 for three

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Thread/Bluetooth Eve Door & Window Sensors for $89.90 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 10% from its list price, you’re saving $10 here and today’s deal marks just the second time we’ve see it on sale. For comparison, the last discount we tracked dropped this kit to $85 back in December. These sensors function without a secondary hub as they utilize Bluetooth and Thread technology. This means no Eve cloud, registration, or profiling will take place when you use these sensors. They’ll work with HomeKit and can automatically trigger other automation when connected to your home’s hub, including the HomePod mini, HomePod, or Apple TV. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you only need a single sensor, check out this one that’s compatible with Zigbee. It’s available for $16 when you clip the on-page coupon, meaning you can pick up three for $48, saving you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. These require a Zigbee hub to work, but are compatible with more ecosystems than just HomeKit, though that is possible through a compatible hub.

After shopping the deals above, check out our smart home guide for even more discounts. Right now we’re tracking smart scales, HomeKit thermostats, plugs, and much more at prices you won’t want to miss.

More about Eve’s Thread Door & Window Sensors:

  • Check your door or window: See the current open/closed state at a glance
  • Get activity notifications and automatically activate other HomeKit-enabled accessories courtesy of your home hub (HomePod mini, HomePod, or Apple TV)
  • Get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway/supports Bluetooth and Thread
  • Apple HomeKit-enabled for outstanding ease of use and advanced security
  • Enjoy the highest data privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no profiling

