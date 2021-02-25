Add two dual-outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup for $14 each (Save 18%)

Amazon is offering two meross Dual HomeKit Smart Plugs for $27.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. These HomeKit-enabled smart plugs set themselves apart from much of the competition by packing two outlets that can be controlled independently from one another. Even if you aren’t a fan of Apple’s ecosystem, this versatile solution is still worth considering as there’s also support for Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you can’t think of many situations where dual smart plugs would benefit you, consider grabbing this 3-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs instead. You’ll only have to spend $21, but bear in mind that you’ll forfeit support for HomeKit. That being said, Assistant and Alexa will still be able to remotely toggle power, handle schedules, and more.

And yet another route involves this 2-pack of HomeKit smart plugs at $7 each. We spotted this offer a couple days back, but take note that you’ll need to clip an on-page coupon and apply a promo code in order to lock in this price. All of the details are in our post, so give that a quick look before checking out.

meross Dual HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plugs allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving.

Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the meross/Home app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere (Anywhere with internet access) at any time.

Schedule the smart plugs or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically as needed, saving energy and money. Your data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

