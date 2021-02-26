GermGuardian’s UV Air Purifier removes viruses and toxins for $110 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the GermGuardian Elite Collection Air Purifier Tower for $109.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy, this model currently sells for $140 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also $5 below our previous mention. Ready to remove “99.97% of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens” from your space, this model is rated for rooms up to 167-square feet. The 4-in-1 setup uses a UV C light to help kill airborne virus and the like while a pre-filter and HEPA system work together to rid your space of pet hair and larger particles. A “Quiet Mode” and an included charcoal filter for odors round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just something for your immediate space or small home office, there are more affordable options out there. GermGuardian’s desktop-sized HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light comes in at $55 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers. Again, it won’t cover a space as large, but the feature set is nearly the same otherwise.

Another more affordable option worth taking a look at is this discounted Honeywell HEPA air purifier we spotted yesterday. Then go dive into the ongoing Home Depot Dyson sale for some higher-end, multi-function fan purifiers, and much more. You’ll find offers at up to $100 off there alongside everything else on sale in our home goods deal hub.

More on the GermGuardian Elite Air Purifier Tower:

Eliminate odors and allergy triggers with this Germ Guardian air purifier. UV-C light technology helps kill airborne viruses, and the HEPA filter removes dust mites and dander. With five settings including an ultra-quiet mode to allow for peaceful sleep, this Germ Guardian air purifier is effective in up to 167 sq. ft. of space.

