FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GermGuardian’s UV Air Purifier removes viruses and toxins for $110 (Reg. up to $200)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsGermGuardian
Reg. $140+ $110

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the GermGuardian Elite Collection Air Purifier Tower for $109.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy, this model currently sells for $140 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also $5 below our previous mention. Ready to remove “99.97% of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens” from your space, this model is rated for rooms up to 167-square feet. The 4-in-1 setup uses a UV C light to help kill airborne virus and the like while a pre-filter and HEPA system work together to rid your space of pet hair and larger particles. A “Quiet Mode” and an included charcoal filter for odors round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just something for your immediate space or small home office, there are more affordable options out there. GermGuardian’s desktop-sized HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light comes in at $55 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers. Again, it won’t cover a space as large, but the feature set is nearly the same otherwise. 

Another more affordable option worth taking a look at is this discounted Honeywell HEPA air purifier we spotted yesterday. Then go dive into the ongoing Home Depot Dyson sale for some higher-end, multi-function fan purifiers, and much more. You’ll find offers at up to $100 off there alongside everything else on sale in our home goods deal hub

More on the GermGuardian Elite Air Purifier Tower:

Eliminate odors and allergy triggers with this Germ Guardian air purifier. UV-C light technology helps kill airborne viruses, and the HEPA filter removes dust mites and dander. With five settings including an ultra-quiet mode to allow for peaceful sleep, this Germ Guardian air purifier is effective in up to 167 sq. ft. of space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

GermGuardian

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Uprigh...
Save 25% on this Lodge 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookw...
Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker with built-in milk f...
Let Alexa or Assistant start your cleaning routine with...
A built-in fireplace adorns this Walker Edison TV Stand...
Beats Solo Pro Headphones with H1 chip fall to $170 in ...
COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo with smartp...
Amazon will ship this 39-inch computer desk to your doo...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for spring at $88.50 (30% off)

$88.50 Learn More
Reg. $400

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac today at $220 (Reg. up to $400)

$220 Learn More
99% off

Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premium/Family at just $0.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$0.50 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Weekend Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
Today only

Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $125

From $125 Learn More
Amazon low

Grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale while it’s at an Amazon low

$17 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on this Lodge 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set at $60

$60 Learn More
29% off

HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat at $120 (Save 29%)

$120 Learn More