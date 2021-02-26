FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Graco’s highly-rated SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat now down at $126.50 (Reg. $173+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsGraco
Reg. $170+ $126.50

Amazon is now offering the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat for $126.39 shipped in the colorways Annabelle and Darcie. Regularly up to $200, they have sold in the $173 range over the last year with today’s deal dropping an additional 30% or so off the going rate. This highly-rated car seat feature a 3-in-1 design that “grows with your child” from a rear-facing harness (5-40 pounds) to a forward-facing setup (22-65 pounds) and finals, to the highback booster style (40-100 pounds). It has a 4-position recline design with 10 headrest positions, and a push-button latch with an “easy, one-second attachment and an audible click to help ensure secure installation.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you’re worried about the car seat wrecking your interior upholstery, take a look at this highly-rated Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector. Just a fraction of your savings can ensure you don’t end up needing to replace your interior at some point down the line while a series of adjustable safety straps keep the cover in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. 

While we are talking about the young ones, you might want to give the ongoing Amazon Aquaphor sale a closer look. With deals starting from $7, you’ll find ointment, shampoo, and baby gift sets on sale. Then go scope out this deal on the baby room-ready TaoTronics 3-in-1 Ultrasonic Humidifier and oil diffuser with a built-in night light and everything else in our home goods guide

More on the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat:

  • 3-in-1 car seat grows with your child from rear-facing harness (5-40 pounds) to forward-facing harness (22-65 pounds) to highback booster (40-100 pounds)
  • Slim design with dual integrated cup holders that rotate away, making the seat 10% slimmer to save valuable back seat space
  • Graco ProtectPlus Engineered: A combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps to protect your little one in frontal, side, rear & rollover crashes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Graco

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Save 50% on the Suncast 22-cu. ft. vertical storage she...
Hatch Smart Changing Pad monitors your baby’s wei...
Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rech...
Curved and UltraWide monitor discounts abound, now pric...
Score a matte black 2-qt. air fryer for your kitchen ar...
Add a 720p HD wireless backup camera to your ride at 30...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for ...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% on the Suncast 22-cu. ft. vertical storage shed and organize your patio at $149

$149 Learn More
50% off

Pad & Quill launches massive sitewide sale up to 50% off: Apple gear accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
Amazon low

Hatch Smart Changing Pad monitors your baby’s weight automatically: $130 (Amazon low)

$130 Learn More
50% off

Belkin’s SoundForm Elite Assistant Speaker sees 50% price cut to new all-time low at $150

$150 Learn More
39% off

Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $18 (39% off)

$18 Learn More
$98 off

Curved and UltraWide monitor discounts abound, now priced from $90 (Up to $98 off)

From $90 Learn More
Reg. $40

Score a matte black 2-qt. air fryer for your kitchen arsenal at just $18 today (Reg. $40)

$18 Learn More