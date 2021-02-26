Graco’s highly-rated SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat now down at $126.50 (Reg. $173+)

Amazon is now offering the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat for $126.39 shipped in the colorways Annabelle and Darcie. Regularly up to $200, they have sold in the $173 range over the last year with today’s deal dropping an additional 30% or so off the going rate. This highly-rated car seat feature a 3-in-1 design that “grows with your child” from a rear-facing harness (5-40 pounds) to a forward-facing setup (22-65 pounds) and finals, to the highback booster style (40-100 pounds). It has a 4-position recline design with 10 headrest positions, and a push-button latch with an “easy, one-second attachment and an audible click to help ensure secure installation.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re worried about the car seat wrecking your interior upholstery, take a look at this highly-rated Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector. Just a fraction of your savings can ensure you don’t end up needing to replace your interior at some point down the line while a series of adjustable safety straps keep the cover in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers.

While we are talking about the young ones, you might want to give the ongoing Amazon Aquaphor sale a closer look. With deals starting from $7, you’ll find ointment, shampoo, and baby gift sets on sale. Then go scope out this deal on the baby room-ready TaoTronics 3-in-1 Ultrasonic Humidifier and oil diffuser with a built-in night light and everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat:

3-in-1 car seat grows with your child from rear-facing harness (5-40 pounds) to forward-facing harness (22-65 pounds) to highback booster (40-100 pounds)

Slim design with dual integrated cup holders that rotate away, making the seat 10% slimmer to save valuable back seat space

Graco ProtectPlus Engineered: A combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps to protect your little one in frontal, side, rear & rollover crashes

