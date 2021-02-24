FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Aquaphor sale up to 30% off: Ointment, baby shampoo, gifts, more from $7

-
30% off From $7

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Aquaphor baby products. One standout is the 3-pack of Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment for $11.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and then cancel it after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $16 and as much as $20, today’s offering is at least 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Described as a “multi-purpose solution for your baby’s many skin care needs,” it is clinically proven to restore smooth healthy skin and provide “extra gentle” care to irritated and chapped areas. It is both preservative- and fragrance-free and comes in an “ideal size” for the diaper bag. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More Aquaphor deals below. 

More Aquaphor Amazon deals:

***Note: Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below to redeem the lowest possible price, as instructed above.

Speaking of the young ones, check out this baby-friendly TaoTronics 3-in-1 humidifier and nightlight combo we just spotted down at $29 shipped. Then dive into the latest Disney shop sale for baby apparel, toys, and plushies for the older kids with deals starting from under $3 and at up to 40% off

More on Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment:

  • Multi-purpose solution for your baby’s many skin care needs, Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment is clinically proven to restore smooth, healthy skin
  • Provide extra gentle care for your baby’s tender and delicate skin by applying Aquaphor to irritated and chapped skin from teething, drool rash and more
  • Use Aquaphor Ointment as a preventative diaper rash cream and apply with every diaper change to protect the skin from wetness, acidity and chafing to help avoid rashes

