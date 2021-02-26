FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 70% on health and wellness magazine subscriptions from $3, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 70% off a selection of health and wellness magazine subscriptions. With prices starting at $2.99, you’ll find a collection of price cuts on popular titles ranging from Men’s and Women’s Health to Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and more. You’re looking at 6- or 12-month print subscriptions that will deliver to your home for free each month, but will auto renew for the full price following the issues covered in today’s sale. Everything also comes backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

Notable magazine deals:

Then once you’ve gone through all of the discounted titles in today’s sale, don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies before the month ends.

More on Men’s Health magazine:

  • The first print issue should arrive in 6-10 weeks. Details
  • Control your subscription settings anytime using Amazon’s Magazine Subscription Manager.
  • If you purchase the auto-renewing offer, your subscription will renew at the end of the current term. Before it renews, we will send you a reminder notice stating the term and rate then in effect. Cancel anytime.
  • Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S.
  • This magazine subscription is provided by Hearst Magazines

